News

National Security & Defense

Trump Orders Mnuchin to Impose New Sanctions on Iran

By
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. (REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci)

President Trump said in a tweet Wednesday morning that he has directed Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin to “substantially increase sanctions on Iran.”

The president’s latest threat comes amid the fallout from an attack last weekend on critical Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure. The attack, in which several oil facilities belonging to Aramco, the Saudi national oil company, were targeted, caused Saudi oil output to fall by 50 percent. As Saudi output accounts for 5 percent of the global oil supply, crude-oil prices jumped.

Trump and his administration have hinted that Iran was responsible for the attack, though Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility. On Saturday, Secretary of Defense Mike Pompeo tweeted that “Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply,” and called for the world’s nations “to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks.”

Comments

Iran has vociferously denied responsibility, claiming that American officials were engaging in “maximum deceit.”

It was not immediately clear what the increase in sanctions would entail, and Trump provided no further details.

Comments

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Real Reason for That Kavanaugh Smear

By
The New York Times on Saturday joined The New Yorker and many other media outlets in upending a dumpster full of garbage on its own reputation in an effort to smear Brett Kavanaugh. After more than a year of digging, the Democrats and their media allies still have no supported allegations of sexual misconduct by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN: Everything but the News

By
For a while, we thought MSNBC had temporarily usurped CNN as the font of fake news — although both networks had tied for the most negative coverage (93 percent of all their news reports) of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. A cynic would argue that CNN had deliberately given Trump undue coverage ... Read More