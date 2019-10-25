Trump Organization May Sell D.C. Hotel

A general view of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2019. (Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

The Trump Organization is debating whether to sell its Washington, D.C. hotel after criticism by Democrats that retaining the hotel generates ethics concerns.

President Trump opted not to sell his family business upon taking office, instead putting his holdings in the organization in a trust to be run by his sons.

Democrats have charged that Trump’s holdings may violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prohibits government officials from receiving gifts from foreign governments or U.S. government officials. Both foreign and U.S. government officials have visited Trump hotels, including in Washington.

“Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options,” Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump told the Wall Street Journal regarding the placement of the Washington, D.C. hotel on the market.

“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” he continued.

In January, the U.S. General Services Administration inspector general found that the agency had violated its own rules by allowing President Trump’s business to retain the hotel. The GSA monitors and supports the functioning of other federal agencies.

Earlier this month, President Trump had announced that the 2020 Group of Seven summit would be held at his company’s Trump National Doral Miami luxury resort.

However, after heavy criticism from Democrats as well as skepticism from Republicans, Trump reversed his decision, saying the U.S. would consider other locations, including Camp David in Maryland.

Trump wrote on Twitter at the time that he was reacting to “both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility.”