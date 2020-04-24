Trump Owes Millions to Bank of China for Building Loan, Records Show

President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019 (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Financial records show that President Trump still owes the state-owned Bank of China millions from a $211 million loan that he used to refinance his 30-percent stake in a New York City skyscraper.

Politico reported Friday that Trump’s investment in 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 43-story building adjacent to the Trump Tower in Manhattan, is a passive one, with Vornado Realty Trust holding the majority stake — 70 percent — in the skyscraper, which has a market value of over $1 billion.

Advertisement

In a 2012 refinancing of the building, the Bank of China became the first Chinese lender to join the U.S. commercial-mortgage-backed securities market by providing a $211 million loan. Vornado and Trump are due to pay back the loan by November 2022, with Chinese experts warning that Beijing could have compromising financial information on the president.

Trump has mentioned the investment in the past, saying when he announced his candidacy in 2015 that he owns “a big chunk” of the building “that I got from China in a war.” The New York Times reported in 2016 that Trump received his 30 percent share in the building in a court order, after suing former Hong Kong business partners for cash, who he argued had committed a “staggering breach” of fiduciary duty for not consulting him on a real-estate development sale.

“Through more luck than talent, I ended up much better because the buildings have increased in value,” Trump said at the time. “In the end, it was fine.”

Advertisement

Trump’s reelection campaign has centered around China as a key issue for 2020, releasing attack ads targeting Biden’s past praise of China, and his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country. The younger Biden was appointed to the board of a Chinese private equity firm after arranging a meeting between the firm’s founder and his father during a diplomatic trip in 2013.