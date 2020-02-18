Trump Pardons Former 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. in Gambling Fraud Case

Eddie DeBartolo at the 2015 Pro Football Enshrinement Cermony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Aug 8, 2015, Canton, OH (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports )

President Trump on Tuesday granted a pardon to former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr., who was convicted over two decades ago in a gambling fraud case.

DeBartolo pled guilty in 1998 to a felony charge of failing to report an attempt to bribe him by former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, who demanded $400,000 from DeBartolo in exchange for the riverboat gambling license DeBartolo wanted.

DeBartolo was sentenced to two years probation but no jail time and slapped with a $1 million fine.

He was banned from the NFL for a year and after the case relinquished control of the 49ers in 2000. The team won five Super Bowls while DeBartolo was owner.

Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both turned down DeBartolo’s previous requests for a pardon.