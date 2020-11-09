Trump Plans to Hold Large-Scale Rallies as He Contests Election Results

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich., November 3, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump plans to hold a series of large-scale rallies focused on his “ongoing litigation” as he files lawsuits in a number of states alleging, without evidence, that fraudulent voting swung the results of last week’s election.

Axios first reported the president’s plans to hold campaign-style rallies and to use the obituaries of people who have died but who have allegedly voted as evidence of voter fraud. Trump campaign officials have claimed that more than 21,000 votes were cast using the ballots of dead voters in Pennsylvania, an allegation that originated with a conservative legal group’s lawsuit accusing the Secretary of State of including 21,000 dead residents on voter roles. However, the federal judge who is hearing the case has expressed doubt over the claims.

The campaign is also requesting recounts in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, battleground states where opponent Joe Biden won, according to projections by the Associated Press. Top election officials from both parties in those states, as well as Michigan and Nevada, have said they have not seen any widespread voting irregularities, nor major instances of fraud or illegal activity.

The campaign has sought donations to finance its planned litigation as Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Biden.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday, just after the Associated Press projected that Biden had won, held a press conference with a group of poll watchers, saying they had been kept too far away to check for any inaccuracies and had been “deprived of the right to inspect ballots.”

On Sunday, Giuliani said during an appearance on Fox News that the campaign was drafting two lawsuits, in addition to existing litigation in Pennsylvania, and that he expects the team to have filed “four or five” lawsuits by week’s end, predicting as many as 10 total lawsuits.

However, the federal agency that oversees U.S. election security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, underscored how unlikely fraudulent voting would be, as local election offices have detection measures that “make it highly difficult to commit fraud through counterfeit ballots.”

