Trump Posthumously Pardons Susan B. Anthony

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution at the White House in Washington, August 18, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump said Tuesday that he will grant a posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony, one of the major figures of the women’s suffrage movement.

The president’s announcement came on the 100th anniversary of the ratification in 1920 of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

“I will be signing a full and complete pardon of Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned,” Trump said at the White House Tuesday morning.

The women’s rights activist was arrested in 1872 for voting as a woman in Rochester, New York and was later convicted. Several years later, in 1878, the amendment giving women the right to vote was presented to Congress thanks to Anthony’s efforts.

She was also active against slavery and collected anti-slavery petitions while still a teenager.

Anthony died in 1906.

