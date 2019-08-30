News

White House

Trump Praises Barr, Says Comey ‘Got Lucky’ in Avoiding Prosecution

By
(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump praised his attorney general Friday morning, saying William Barr showcased his fairness in making the call not to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump said “got lucky.”

“The fact that James Comey was not prosecuted for the absolutely horrible things he did just shows how fair and reasonable Attorney General Bill Barr is,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “So many people and experts that I have watched and read would have taken an entirely different course. Comey got Lucky!”

A day earlier, the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General outlined Comey’s mishandling of official memos, including retaining certain documents on communications with the White House after he was fired in 2017 and no longer permitted to retain them, as well as his disclosure of one memo to the media.

While the oversight report said the DOJ would not prosecute Comey and confirmed he had not leaked classified information, it strongly condemned the former FBI head’s handling of sensitive official information.

“The disastrous IG Report on James Comey shows, in the strongest of terms, how unfairly I, and tens of millions of great people who support me, were treated. Our rights and liberties were illegally stripped away by this dishonest fool. We should be given our stolen time back?” Trump said in an earlier tweet Friday.

Comments

Comey hit back Thursday after the Inspector General’s report was made public, accusing his critics of lying about his actions.

“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice,” the controversial FBI chief wrote on Twitter. “And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me ‘going to jail’ or being a ‘liar and a leaker’—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president.”

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: A warning from former secretary of defense James Mattis about what really threatens our country; House Democrats conclude that what the country really needs right now is high-profile hearings about the payments to Stormy Daniels; and Bill de Blasio loses interest in his day ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Books

A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’

By
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More
Film & TV

Conservatives Should Watch More Television

By
The conservative movement in the United States, which identifies itself too closely with the Republican party, is at a low cultural ebb (it is certainly fashionable to be anti-Trump), but American popular culture for the past 20 years nonetheless has been suffused with deeply conservative sentiment — even ... Read More