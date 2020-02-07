News

World

Trump Praises Xi for Handling of Coronavirus Outbreak as Death Toll Passes 600

By
President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump on Friday praised Chinese premier Xi Jinping for the country’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak as the death toll from the epidemic topped 600.

“Just had a long and very good conversation by phone with President Xi of China. He is strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!”

While Xi did not thank the president during the call, the Chinese leader aimed to reassure Trump that the outbreak was under control.

“We are fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic,” Xi said. As of Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China had risen to 31,161, with 636 deaths.

China has adopted draconian measures to stop the spread of the illness. In some large cities citizens are allowed to leave their homes only once every two days, and public gatherings such as weddings and funerals are banned. There have been cases in which local authorities have padlocked citizens inside their homes to implement quarantine measures.

Comments

The Trump administration has banned foreign nationals who have recently visited China from entering the U.S., and has mandated 14-day quarantines for any U.S. citizen or their family returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak.

On Monday the Chinese foreign ministry said the U.S. had “unceasingly manufactured and spread panic” regarding the coronavirus.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Trump Wins Again

By
Trying to dislodge a president whose approval ratings have been stuck well below 50 percent for virtually his entire presidency, in an atmosphere of economic effervescence, Democrats would be smart to signal voters that they won’t bring about major policy shifts but will restore decorous behavior. Instead, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump Wins Again

By
Trying to dislodge a president whose approval ratings have been stuck well below 50 percent for virtually his entire presidency, in an atmosphere of economic effervescence, Democrats would be smart to signal voters that they won’t bring about major policy shifts but will restore decorous behavior. Instead, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘Mitt Romney. Not One of Us.’

By
The GOP word of the day is “inappropriate,” apparently. Republicans are willing to concede that President Trump’s handling of Ukraine was “inappropriate” -- some of them are, at least. Others are staying loyal. “Inappropriate” was Lamar Alexander’s word. It is counted courageous in some ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘Mitt Romney. Not One of Us.’

By
The GOP word of the day is “inappropriate,” apparently. Republicans are willing to concede that President Trump’s handling of Ukraine was “inappropriate” -- some of them are, at least. Others are staying loyal. “Inappropriate” was Lamar Alexander’s word. It is counted courageous in some ... Read More
Culture

The Super Bowl Halftime Farce

By
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
Culture

The Super Bowl Halftime Farce

By
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
U.S.

Pelosi’s Petty Move

By
On the menu today: I don’t know about you, but I’m really eager to dive into today’s topics. For once, we’ve got four consequential stories brewing simultaneously: Trump’s reelection argument in the State of the Union Address and House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to literally tear it up on camera ... Read More
U.S.

Pelosi’s Petty Move

By
On the menu today: I don’t know about you, but I’m really eager to dive into today’s topics. For once, we’ve got four consequential stories brewing simultaneously: Trump’s reelection argument in the State of the Union Address and House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to literally tear it up on camera ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble

By
On the menu today: Impeachment ends, just as the Democratic presidential primary starts to get really bizarre and unpredictable. Wait, the Democrats Have to Nominate Somebody, Right? As discussed a bit on the latest edition of The Editors podcast, the Democratic presidential primary is surprisingly, ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble

By
On the menu today: Impeachment ends, just as the Democratic presidential primary starts to get really bizarre and unpredictable. Wait, the Democrats Have to Nominate Somebody, Right? As discussed a bit on the latest edition of The Editors podcast, the Democratic presidential primary is surprisingly, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Democrats’ Clown Car

By
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Democrats’ Clown Car

By
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More