Trump Predicts Biden ‘Will Be in a Home’ if He Wins Election While the Country is Run by ‘Super Left Radical Crazies’

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colo., February 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump on Monday took particularly sharp aim at his Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden, saying the former vice president will be living in a “home” if elected president while those around him, “radical crazies,” lead the country for him.

“They’re going to put him into a home and other people are going to be running the country,” Trump said at a campaign rally in North Carolina. “And they’re going to be super left radical crazies.”

Trump’s comments came the night before Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold primaries.

Trump also mocked Biden’s frequents verbal gaffes, including the former vice president’s tendency to say the wrong state when speaking at campaign events and Biden’s calling Super Tuesday “Super Thursday.”

“Tomorrow, voters in states across the nation for Super Tuesday — not Super Thursday. Oh, he said Super Thursday! You can’t do these things. Can you imagine if I said Super Thursday? I would be over, right? I would be over,” Trump said, calling Biden’s mistakes “a little scary.”

“He’s constantly naming the wrong state,” the president said. “Once that happens, you might as well leave the state.”

Trump also reminded rally-goers that Biden recently said 150 million Americans have been killed by gun violence — a figure which would constitute nearly half the country’s population.

Trump’s jabs also come after Biden’s anemic campaign received a much-needed boost on Saturday when he won the South Carolina primary. After disappointing finishes in that nominating contest, two candidates dropped out, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden is currently polling at 21.3 percent nationally. He sits at second place behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who leads shrinking group of Democratic 2020 primary contenders at 27.5 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.