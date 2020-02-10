News

Economy & Business

Trump Proposes Steep Cuts to Domestic Programs, Foreign Aid in 2021 Budget

By
President Donald Trump addresses his acquittal at the White House, February 6, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Trump’s $4.8 trillion budget slated to be released Monday seeks to balance the budget in 15 years with cuts to foreign aid and domestic programs, while increasing funding for infrastructure and immigration-reform measures.

The White House’s 2021 budget is unlikely to pass the Democratically controlled House of Representatives in an election year, as it would bolster Trump’s political agenda while slashing the size of numerous federal agencies.

The budget includes a further $2 billion to fund the construction of the southern border wall, and increases the budgets of the Department of Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs by 3 and 13 percent, respectively, while slashing funding for the Commerce Department (37 percent), the Departments of Energy and Education (8 percent), the department of Housing and Urban Development (15 percent), and the Department of Health and Human Services (9 percent). It also includes a 12 percent boost to NASA’s budget, with the purpose of re-landing U.S. astronauts on the surface of the Moon by 2024.

To reach a balanced budget by 2035, the White House proposes $4.4 trillion in cuts, while assuming strong economic growth near 3 percent — significantly higher than projections from the Federal Reserve and the Congressional Budget Office. Specific targets include a significant reduction in foreign aid, federal disability insurance benefits, and student loan forgiveness. The budget also seeks to extend the Trump administration’s 2017 tax cuts over the next ten years.

The projected $4.6 trillion in savings comes after the Congressional Budget Office predicted that the federal deficit would exceed $1 trillion annually for at least the next decade in its January report. The White House assumes in its budget that spending would fall below the trillion-dollar mark to $966 billion in fiscal year 2021.

“We’re going to have a national election that will hopefully decide that Congress is going to be on the side of the American people along with other taxpayers who balance their family budgets,” a senior White House official explained. “We’re making the argument that deficit reduction is really important.”

A point of contention includes cuts to discretionary and mandatory domestic programs, including Medicaid and Medicare. The budget projects cuts of approximately $300 billion, largely aimed at “waste” and mirroring similar proposals from the Obama administration, which would not reduce benefits. Examples include eliminating improper payments to people who have died and expanding the 20-hour-per-week work requirement for food stamp recipients to Medicaid and housing programs.

Comments

President Trump tweeted Saturday that “we will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare in Fiscal 2021 Budget,” despite suggesting in January that cuts could be on the horizon.

Two potential points of bipartisanship include reducing costs on prescription-drug prices and increasing spending on infrastructure. The president does not propose specific policy, but sets a target of $135 billion in savings linked to lower prices over the next ten years. For infrastructure, the budget includes $1 trillion in new spending.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More