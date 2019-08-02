News

White House

Trump Pulls John Ratcliffe’s Director of National Intelligence Nomination

By
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House in Washington, D.C., July 24, 2019. (Mary F. Calvert/Reuters)

President Trump announced Friday that Representative John Ratcliffe (R., Texas) is withdrawing from contention to be his next director of national intelligence to escape the media scrutiny surrounding the already-contentious confirmation process.

Prior to the abrupt announcement, Trump had chosen Ratcliffe to succeed outgoing DNI Dan Coats, who will resign on August 15. The withdrawal comes just days after the New York Times reported that Ratcliffe had exaggerated aspects of his resume.

In campaign materials and on his congressional website, Ratcliffe touted his experience prosecuting a suspect accused of funneling money to Hamas, but White House aides determined during the confirmation process that Ratcliffe was only involved in a tangential matter related to an initial mistrial, not the subsequent trials that resulted in the suspect’s conviction.

Comments

Ratcliffe also falsely claimed that he “arrested” over 300 illegal immigrants in a single day while serving as a U.S. attorney. As the New York Times reported, Ratcliffe was involved in the relevant case but the arrests were carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In addition to the inconsistencies on his resume, Ratcliffe met resistance from Senate Democrats, and some Republicans, concerned about his lack of intelligence experience and his past criticisms of the agencies he would be tasked with overseeing.

“By law, this position requires ‘extensive national security expertise.’ Congressman Ratcliffe appears to lack the experience needed for the job,” Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) said in a statement. “This isn’t a learn-as-you-go position and shouldn’t be given out to political supporters.”

The president has thus far resisted Senate Republicans’ suggestion that he nominate Sue Gordon, the principal deputy director of national intelligence, according to NBC News. Trump instead plans to put forward his own nominee in the coming days.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

The Meaning of the Marianne Williamson Moment

By
Much of the post-debate commentary (including my own first post) is missing something -- any serious discussion of the Marianne Williamson moment. And make no mistake, she had a moment. By one key metric -- Google interest -- she was the absolute dominant figure of the debate. This chart, comparing Google ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Al Sharpton Is Not a Civil-Rights Hero

By
Imagine David Duke being a regular, esteemed guest and former honored host on Fox News Channel. Imagine every Republican presidential candidate scrambling to praise him whenever he’s in the news. Imagine David Duke being given a prime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention or President Trump ... Read More
Elections

Biden Survives, So Biden Wins

By
All night long, almost every candidate on stage aimed their attacks at Joe Biden. Early on, Kamala Harris referred to him as “Senator Biden,” a perhaps not-so-accidental demotion. Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, and Cory Booker all went after him in rapid succession. Even Kirsten Gillibrand claimed that Biden ... Read More
U.S.

Reagan and Race

By
On Tuesday, The Atlantic published an article by Tim Naftali headed “Ronald Reagan’s Long-Hidden Racist Conversation with Richard Nixon.” The subheading: “In newly unearthed audio, the then--California governor disparaged African delegates to the United Nations.” I will quote Professor Naftali’s ... Read More
U.S.

The Dangerous Invective against Trump

By
Former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden has bragged on two occasions that he would like to beat up President Donald Trump. In March 2018, Biden huffed, “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why the GOP Has Declined in California

By
Talk to almost any Californians (that is, to any who’ve been in the state since before the ’90s) and they’ll tell a simple story of conservative decline. A crucial 1994 ballot initiative that attempted to enact stricter restrictions on illegal immigrants, Proposition 187, was pushed by a radicalizing GOP in ... Read More