Trump ‘Ready’ to Return to Work, White House ‘Optimistic’ He’ll Leave Hospital Monday, Meadows Says

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up to supporters as he rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was treated for the coronavirus in Bethesda, Md., October 4, 2020. (Cheriss May/Reuters)

President Trump is “ready” to get back to work, and the White House is hopeful he will be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center sometime on Monday, the White House said Monday morning.

“Spoke to the President this morning. He continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule. He will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress,” White House Chief of Staff Meadows said.

“We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today, with his medical professionals making that determination later today,” Meadows added.

On Sunday, Trump’s doctors said the president’s oxygen saturation level dropped below 94 percent twice briefly and he was given supplemental oxygen on Friday. Trump also had a “high fever” that day.

A day earlier on Saturday, White House physician Sean Conley faced criticism for offering a rosier picture of the president’s health than the White House chief of staff did. Conley avoided questions about whether Trump had received oxygen and assured that he was doing “extremely well.” Meadows meanwhile said on Saturday that Trump’s “vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning” and he was “still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

Conley later said he was “trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, his course of illness has had.”

On Sunday, Trump took a ride in his motorcade around the hospital to wave to supporters outside wearing a mask and accompanied by Secret Service.

Trump went to the hospital Friday evening after announcing the night before that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and had mild symptoms.

“His treatment has been remarkable,” Meadows said. “His strength has been incredible.”

