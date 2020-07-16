News

Elections

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager as Biden Widens Polling Lead

By
Brad Parscale attends a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Bossier City, La., November 14, 2019. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Trump replaced his 2020 campaign manager on Wednesday evening as numerous polls showed the incumbent trailing behind Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump promoted Bill Stepien, a longtime aide, to campaign manager while Brad Parscale will continue as a senior campaign adviser. Parscale will also continue to oversee the campaign’s digital strategy arm.

“Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together,” Trump wrote in a Facebook post. “This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!”

The move comes as polls show Biden with a wide lead, with RealClearPolitics polling averages giving Biden almost 49 percent to Trump’s 40 percent as of Wednesday. Biden has consistently bested Trump in these polling averages since fall 2019.

In a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released on Wednesday, 51 percent of likely voters said they would choose Biden while 40 percent said they would back Trump.

“President Trump has hit the trifecta in the misery market,” commented Peter Hart, a Democratic strategist who worked on the poll. “The three key indicators—job rating, personal feelings, attitudes on re-election—are all deeply submerged underwater.”

Comments

However, the poll showed that 54 percent of voters approved of Trump’s handling of the economy. A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday also found that most voters believe there are “secret” Trump voters who won’t tell others of their intentions.

“The media consistently reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016. The specter of a secret Trump vote looms large in 2020,” Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Sports

The NFL Is on the Brink

By
The National Football League celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. This should be a time of self-congratulation for the brutal sport, which has no similar counterpart outside the United States. The NFL’s megaprofits dwarf those of other professional sports in the U.S. The Super Bowl, not the World ... Read More
Sports

The NFL Is on the Brink

By
The National Football League celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. This should be a time of self-congratulation for the brutal sport, which has no similar counterpart outside the United States. The NFL’s megaprofits dwarf those of other professional sports in the U.S. The Super Bowl, not the World ... Read More
U.S.

Did the Times Print an Urban Legend?

By
This week, the Times brings us a story from Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. The headline is: "Texas Hospital Says Man, 30, Died After Attending a ‘Covid Party,’” and what we get is a story with one source. The story reveals itself in three paragraphs: A 30-year-old man who believed the coronavirus ... Read More
U.S.

Did the Times Print an Urban Legend?

By
This week, the Times brings us a story from Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. The headline is: "Texas Hospital Says Man, 30, Died After Attending a ‘Covid Party,’” and what we get is a story with one source. The story reveals itself in three paragraphs: A 30-year-old man who believed the coronavirus ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Peak Jacobinism?

By
The Jacobin Left is just now beginning to get edgy.  A few of its appeasers and abettors are becoming embarrassed by some of the outright racists and nihilists of BLM and the Maoists of Antifa — and their wannabe hangers-on who troll the Internet hoping to scalp some minor celebrity.  The woke rich too ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Peak Jacobinism?

By
The Jacobin Left is just now beginning to get edgy.  A few of its appeasers and abettors are becoming embarrassed by some of the outright racists and nihilists of BLM and the Maoists of Antifa — and their wannabe hangers-on who troll the Internet hoping to scalp some minor celebrity.  The woke rich too ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More