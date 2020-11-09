Trump Reportedly Discussing 2024 Presidential Run

President Trump holds a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., November 2, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump is reportedly discussing running for president again in 2024 even as he mounts multiple lawsuits challenging President-Elect Joe Biden’s victories in several battleground states.

The president has already raised the possibility with advisers of launching another campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in four years, Axios reported Monday.

Trump lost his bid for a second term to Biden during Tuesday’s general election, after the former vice president won several swing states by razor-thin margins. The Associated Press and major networks projected Biden as the winner of the presidential race on Saturday morning when Pennsylvania was called for the former vice president.

The aides of other Republicans who may run in 2024 are reportedly concerned about the possibility of another Trump run in four years, as his staying power in the party could vault him into a powerful position during the primaries and dry up resources for other potential GOP presidential candidates.

Meanwhile, Trump has launched about a dozen lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan alleging irregularities in the vote counting process. With the except of Georgia where Biden currently has a slim lead over Trump, the other states have been called for Biden.

In Pennsylvania, which was a must-win state for the Trump campaign, the campaign filed several lawsuits, including against Philadelphia election officials requesting that Trump campaign officials be granted closer observation of the vote counting. A state court ruled in favor of the campaign, but election officials in the city have appealed that decision, and the case is now pending before the state Supreme Court. The campaign also filed a motion to intervene in another case that is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court regarding ballots received in Pennsylvania after 8p.m. on Election Day.

More than 71 million voters cast their ballot for Trump this election cycle, a record number of votes for a sitting president. U.S. presidents are limited to serving two terms, but the terms are not required to be consecutive.

