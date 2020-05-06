Trump Reverses on Disbanding Coronavirus Task Force after Learning How ‘Popular’ It Is

President Donald Trump points at a reporter during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 23, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump on Wednesday announced he would not disband the White House coronavirus task force, following confirmation on Tuesday that his administration was considering the option.

“I thought we could wind it down sooner,” Trump told reporters. “But I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday when I started talking about winding down.”

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday confirmed reports that officials were considering winding down the activities of the task force within several weeks. Instead, the administration will continue to coordinate health policy while advocating for a partial opening of the U.S. economy, a White House official told the New York Times.

“There will be a complete continuity of medical relief operations, led by FEMA, HHS, and CDC, as coordinated by the White House…We recognize there will be medical challenges on the road ahead and we’re fully prepared to continue meeting those challenges head on,” the official said.

“At the same time, the White House is engaging in a dual track effort focused on safely reopening the economy,” the official added. “There is…a tremendous risk in Americans not being permitted to work, not being able to support their families and facing mounting unpaid bills…Our job will be to balance continued medical response and preparations while rebuilding our economy and helping Americans safely get back to work.”

Trump on Wednesday labeled the coronavirus an “attack” on the U.S. that dwarfed other attacks in the country’s history.

“We went though the worst attack we’ve ever had on our country,” Trump said. “This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than than the World Trade Center. There’s never been an attack like this.”

