Trump Says Biden ‘Won’ — Then Claims Race ‘Rigged’ and Refuses to Concede

By
President Donald Trump during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., November 13, 2020 (Carlos Barria/Retuers)

President Trump appeared to admit on Sunday that Joe Biden won the general election, but then claimed the race was “rigged” and refused to concede defeat.

Major networks including the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, and NBC, projected on November 7 that Joe Biden would win the election. However, the president has claimed that Democrats engaged in widespread voter fraud and that the election was “stolen” from him.

“[Biden] won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning. The president went on to criticize the “Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion,” which sells electronic voting machines and tabulators.

(Media outlets including One America News and Gateway Pundit have floated allegations that the company’s equipment switched votes from Trump to Biden. The Homeland Security Department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Association of State Election Directors have concluded that no such incident took place.)

After Trump appeared to say Biden “won,” he subsequently clarified that he would not concede.

“[Biden] only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Trump is “very aware there is not a path to victory,” a senior White House aide told NBC’s Peter Alexander on Thursday. However, the aide said the president believes his voters “deserve a fight” and is combatting the results as “theater.”

The campaign has not presented evidence of widespread voter fraud, and its lawsuits are unlikely to significantly alter the outcome considering the number of votes by which Trump trails.

As of Sunday the president was losing in several crucial states, including by 11,000 votes in Arizona; over 100,000 votes in Michigan; 66,000 votes in Pennsylvania; and 15,000 votes in Georgia, where a hand recount of the election is underway.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

