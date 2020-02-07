News

White House

Trump Says Congress Should Expunge Impeachment from Record

By
President Trump delivers a statement about his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial in Washington, D.C., February 6, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Trump said Friday that Congress should expunge his impeachment from the congressional record since it was a “political hoax.”

“That’s a very good question,” Trump said when asked whether Congress should wipe the record clean. “Should they expunge the impeachment in the House? They should because it was a hoax. It was a total political hoax.”

The Senate acquitted Trump on Wednesday of the two impeachment charges against him, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president had blasted the impeachment process for months as politically motivated by Democrats to remove a duly elected president they oppose.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility earlier this week, saying he would attempt to expunge Trump’s impeachment from the House record should the GOP retake the majority in the lower chamber and elect him speaker.

“This is the fastest, weakest, most political impeachment in history,” McCarthy said. “I don’t think it should stay on the books.”

Other Republicans have backed the idea of expunging the record as well.

Representative Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, said holding a vote on a resolution that would seek to expunge the impeachment would “send a loud message that this was a political, partisan effort.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the possibility of expungement later on Friday, adding a promise that Republicans would not take back the majority in the House this year.

“They can’t do that,” Pelosi said. “First of all they’re not getting the chamber back, but apart from that, there’s no expunging. If they don’t want to honor their oath of office, then they’re going to expunge from their own souls the violation of the Constitution that they made.”

