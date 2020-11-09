News

White House

Trump Says Defense Secretary Mark Esper Has Been Fired

By
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon, January 14, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Trump announced Monday that he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets Monday afternoon announcing the news.

“Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” the president added.

The news comes after reports that Esper had drafted his resignation letter in preparation for his termination.

