Trump Says It’s ‘Too Soon to Tell’ if Pence Would Be Potential 2024 Running Mate

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrivesto address the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House, March 26, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday said it is “too soon to tell” if he would invite former vice president Mike Pence to be his running mate if he launches a 2024 presidential campaign.

“Well I don’t know, it’s really too soon to tell. But certainly we had a very good relationship I was disappointed with Mike on one thing as he understands and some other people understand, but overall, I had a very good relationship with Mike and he’s a very fine person and a fine man,” Trump said In an interview with Fox News after delivering a speech at the North Carolina GOP state convention,

Advertisement

Trump was likely referring to his disappointment with the former vice president’s unwillingness to reject the Electoral College vote on January 6.

Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify President Biden’s win. Rioters were recorded chanting “Hang Mike Pence” while running through the Capitol.

During the riots, Trump reportedly did not reach out to Pence, who was sheltering in a secure location in the Capitol building.

Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R., Wash.) said in January that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told her that he called Trump during the riot and asked the president to calm his supporters.

“McCarthy . . . told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,’” Herrera said in a statement.

Despite all of that, Trump said on Saturday that he believes he and Pence are on good terms: “And, you know Mike and I have a good relationship, we continue to have a good but it’s too early to be discussing running mates certainly,” he added.

Trump also said he would “make a decision in the not so distant future” on whether he will run for president again in 2024. He said that people are going to be “very happy.”

The comments come after Pence said earlier this week that he and the former president may never “see eye to eye on” the Capitol riot.

Advertisement

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years,” Pence said during a speech in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Pence said January 6 was a “dark day in the history of the United States of America.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.