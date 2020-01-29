News

White House

Trump Signals He Won’t Retaliate against House Republicans Who Vote to Repeal AUMF

By
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, U.S. January 28, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump signaled Wednesday that he would not retaliate against House Republicans who vote to constrain his war making powers in Iran, despite the White House threatening to veto the legislation just one day earlier.

“On the Iraq War Resolution being voted on tomorrow . . . we are down to 5000 soldiers, and going down, and I want everyone, Republican and Democrat, to vote their HEART!” Trump tweeted.

The two measures would repeal the 2002 Authorization of Military Force that authorized the Bush administration’s war in Iraq, as well as block funding for further military operations in Iran that are not approved by Congress. If passed, the measure would likely have traction in the Senate, with at least four Senate Republicans saying that they would support a measure to limit war powers.

Trump’s move, breaking from the White House’s Tuesday warning that the legislation would “embolden our enemies,” drew praise from Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fl.) — one of three House Republicans to back a non-binding House resolution earlier this month which aimed to curtail Trump’s war powers against Iran.

Gaetz tried to explain his support for the original resolution, which was proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), by claiming that he had come to an understanding Trump, who he claimed is “more antiwar than I am.”

Comments

But the Florida Republican’s vote angered fellow Republicans after he attempted to drum up support to join the dissent. Gaetz — a committed Trump ally during the House’s impeachment inquiry — was reportedly left off the president’s impeachment-defense team over the affair.

“The Trump administration was disappointed in the congressman’s vote and is hopeful that as the president’s foreign policy continues to unfold, he will reconsider his points of view,” White House legislative director Eric Ueland said of the situation.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

When There Is No Normal

By
One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge. Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

When There Is No Normal

By
One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge. Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More