Trump Signs Off on Biden Receiving Intelligence Briefs

President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Del., November 24, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Trump has signed off on President-elect Joe Biden receiving the classified President’s Daily Brief, or PDBs.

A spokesperson for the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) told The Hill that the White House has given ODNI the go-ahead to give Biden the PDB, which is a daily written summary of high-level intelligence.

A White House official confirmed to The Hill that Trump had signed off on Biden receiving the brief, though the president has still refused to concede the election and is continuing to contest the results of the election in court.

“Following the statutory direction of the Presidential Transition Act, ODNI will provide requested support to the transition team,” the ODNI spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear when Biden would receive his first intelligence report.

Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday that the PDB had “been offered” though he did not receive it today.

“They’ve been very forthcoming, offering all access and so we’re going to be starting those on a regular basis,” he said.

Trump’s approval comes 57 days before Biden is set to take office and one day after the General Services Administration (GSA) told Biden that the Trump administration would begin to move forward with the transition process.

