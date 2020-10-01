News

Economy & Business

Trump Signs Stopgap Spending Bill Averting Shutdown

By
President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 30, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump signed a stopgap spending bill early Thursday morning that will allocate funding for the federal government until December 11.

The bill, known as a continuing resolution, was drafted following negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in an attempt to avoid a government shutdown.

Congress has been mired in partisan deadlock amid negotiations for a potential new coronavirus relief package, as well as presidential elections and the looming Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The continuing resolution will push back budget decisions until after the elections, although it is unclear if a lame-duck Congress will succeed in crafting a budget before a shutdown of the federal government.

The continuing resolution provides funding for the Commodity Credit Corporation, which gives aid to farmers and represented a Republican priority. Pelosi and the Democratic caucus won some restrictions on that funding, including barring CCC payments to fossil fuel industry members, and allocated an additional $8 billion to nutritional assistance programs.

It is not clear if Congress will be able to pass major legislation, including a coronavirus relief bill, before the election. Pelosi and Mnuchin unveiled a $2.2 trillion relief package this week after Senate Republicans rejected House Democrats’ previous $3.4 trillion offer.

Comments

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) warned on Wednesday that the two sides were not close to an agreement.

“I think it’s safe to say we’re far apart,” McConnell told reporters. “We are very, very far apart.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

On Last Night’s Debate

By
The fact that I believe the debate was unwatchable last night does not mean I believe President Trump did not have some good moments. And the fact that I imagine it was a net-net win for Joe Biden does not mean he did not have some utterly awful moments. Yet the unwatchability of the debate -- the cringe factor ... Read More
Elections

On Last Night’s Debate

By
The fact that I believe the debate was unwatchable last night does not mean I believe President Trump did not have some good moments. And the fact that I imagine it was a net-net win for Joe Biden does not mean he did not have some utterly awful moments. Yet the unwatchability of the debate -- the cringe factor ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
Elections

Who Wins an Unwatchable Debate?

By
Over coffee this morning I read a fascinating interview with Martin Gurri, the former CIA analyst who first noticed the seismic impact of social media on world politics. The author of The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium, Gurri studies the fracturing of discourse and the ... Read More
Elections

Who Wins an Unwatchable Debate?

By
Over coffee this morning I read a fascinating interview with Martin Gurri, the former CIA analyst who first noticed the seismic impact of social media on world politics. The author of The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium, Gurri studies the fracturing of discourse and the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Let Them Fight!

By
We need to blow up the traditional presidential-debate formats — not because there was too much mayhem in last night’s contest, but because the mayhem wasn’t constructive enough. The Commission on Presidential Debates is now apparently considering allowing moderators to cut candidates’ mics mid-debate. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Let Them Fight!

By
We need to blow up the traditional presidential-debate formats — not because there was too much mayhem in last night’s contest, but because the mayhem wasn’t constructive enough. The Commission on Presidential Debates is now apparently considering allowing moderators to cut candidates’ mics mid-debate. ... Read More
Elections

A Lot of Things Are ‘Possible’

By
It’s possible that the overwhelming majority of the polls are wrong, and that Donald Trump is not trailing Joe Biden by about six points nationally, by about five or six points in Pennsylvania, by about five points in Michigan, by five points in Wisconsin, by about two points in Arizona. It’s possible Trump ... Read More
Elections

A Lot of Things Are ‘Possible’

By
It’s possible that the overwhelming majority of the polls are wrong, and that Donald Trump is not trailing Joe Biden by about six points nationally, by about five or six points in Pennsylvania, by about five points in Michigan, by five points in Wisconsin, by about two points in Arizona. It’s possible Trump ... Read More