Trump Slams Sasse for ‘Foolishness’ In Response to Criticism of Covid Executive Orders

President Donald Trump answers questions during a coronavirus response news briefing at the White House, July 21, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump on Monday took aim at Senator Ben Sasse, accusing him of “foolishness” over the Republican senator’s criticism of Trump’s executive actions over the weekend intended to provide economic relief for Americans in the absence of a legislative solution from Congress.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!” Trump wrote in a Monday morning tweet, branding Sasse as a “Republican in Name Only” or RINO.

Sasse on Saturday became the first Republican to criticize the president’s executive actions on coronavirus relief, calling them “unconstitutional slop.” The executive orders, which came after negotiations between lawmakers stalled on another coronavirus stimulus bill, included extending the expanded unemployment benefits Congress approved in March, deferring payroll taxes, and rent and student loan payment assistance.

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop,” the Nebraska Republican said in a statement.

“President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law. Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress,” Sasse continued.

Sasse’s remarks on the executive action put him at odds with GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who praised the orders as a necessary action.

“Struggling Americans need action now. Since Democrats have sabotaged backroom talks with absurd demands that would not help working people, I support President Trump exploring his options to get unemployment benefits and other relief to the people who need them the most,” McConnell said.

