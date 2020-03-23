Trump Floats Ending Coronavirus Lockdowns in Coming Weeks to Boost Economy

President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing with members of the administration’s coronavirus task force at the White House, March 20, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump suggested on Twitter that he planned to pivot away from advocating for health measures implemented to slow coronavirus in favor of boosting a struggling economy amid a draconian shutdown.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Trump tweeted that “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.”

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

On Monday morning, he then retweeted a number of accounts advocating for an end to a period that has seen over 80 million Americans placed in virtual lockdown, resulting in a shuttering of much of the economy.

The White House is entering week two of its campaign to advocate for social distancing, working from home, and limiting gatherings of more than ten people.

But both Axios and the New York Timesreported Monday that White House officials were planning on implementing a different strategy to favor a strategy more economically oriented.

Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday at a White House coronavirus briefing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidelines on Monday to allow for some people who have been exposed to the coronavirus to resume working if they wear masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s leading expert on infectious diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told Science Magazine in an interview released Sunday that the president, “to his credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens. He goes his own way. He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.”