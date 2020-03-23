News

White House

Trump Floats Ending Coronavirus Lockdowns in Coming Weeks to Boost Economy

By
President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing with members of the administration’s coronavirus task force at the White House, March 20, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump suggested on Twitter that he planned to pivot away from advocating for health measures implemented to slow coronavirus in favor of boosting a struggling economy amid a draconian shutdown.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Trump tweeted that “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.”

On Monday morning, he then retweeted a number of accounts advocating for an end to a period that has seen over 80 million Americans placed in virtual lockdown, resulting in a shuttering of much of the economy.

The White House is entering week two of its campaign to advocate for social distancing, working from home, and limiting gatherings of more than ten people.

But both Axios and the New York Timesreported Monday that White House officials were planning on implementing a different strategy to favor a strategy more economically oriented.

Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday at a White House coronavirus briefing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidelines on Monday to allow for some people who have been exposed to the coronavirus to resume working if they wear masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s leading expert on infectious diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told Science Magazine in an interview released Sunday that the president, “to his credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens. He goes his own way. He has his own style.  But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.”

World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Americans Need a Date Certain

By
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday. Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Let the Cruise Lines Sink

By
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
