Trump Supports Second Round of ‘Larger’ Coronavirus Checks

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 16, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump wants to send Americans another round of coronavirus relief checks, saying in a Wednesday interview that he supports “larger numbers than the Democrats” but stressed “it has to be done properly.”

Trump, speaking to Fox Business’s Blake Berman, confirmed that he supported another round of checks, framing it as part of “a very great incentive to work.”

“I support it, but it has to be done properly,” Trump said. “I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats.” Trump also suggested that he opposed continuing boosted unemployment benefits that were included in the CARES Act in March, calling them “a disincentive to work.”

“We want to create a very great incentive to work. So, we’re working on that and I’m sure we’ll all come together,” the president stated.

Republicans on Capitol Hill, including Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Rick Scott of Florida, and Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina have warned that the current system hurts businesses by paying workers more to stay home.

While the House has already passed a $3.5 trillion bill called the Heroes Act — which would extend the $600 additional weekly unemployment benefit created under the Senate’s CARES Act from July 31 to January 31 — Republicans have expressed skepticism that another package is necessary.

The president said Wednesday that he wanted the checks aimed at discretionary spending.

“I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion,” he stated. Last week, the Government Accountability Office found that close to 1.1 million dead people received CARES checks totaling nearly $1.4 billion, due to processing discrepancies between the IRS and the Treasury.

