News

White House

Trump Taken to Hospital ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution,’ White House Says

By
File photo: President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, October 10, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump is being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution” after testing positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Friday.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” the White House said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday morning, Trump announced in a tweet that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus, shortly after reports that Hope Hicks, a senior adviser to the president, also tested positive and reportedly experienced minor symptoms.

The president is battling a low-grade fever, a cough, nasal congestion, and other symptoms, and his condition worsened over the course of Friday, although he is not seriously ill, officials said.

Shortly before 5:30p.m., Marine One landed on the White House’s South Lawn to transport Trump to Walter Reed.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that he and his wife Jill Biden have tested negative for the virus.

Comments

The Trumps’ diagnosis comes just three days after the first presidential debate of this year’s election cycle, where Trump and Biden did not shake hands in order to protect both candidates against contracting the virus.

Republican Senator Mike Lee has tested positive as well, just two days after he met with in-person with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett reportedly already contracted the coronavirus over the summer and has since recovered.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

