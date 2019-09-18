Trump Taps Robert O’Brien as National Security Advisor

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O’Brien ( TT News Agency/Fredrik Persson/Reuters)

President Trump on Wednesday announced Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O’Brien as his pick for national security advisor.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!”

John Bolton was ousted as national security advisor last Tuesday after being at odds with several other members of the administration, although he argued he had resigned before he was fired.

O’Brien was previously under consideration by Trump for Navy Secretary and served as an ambassador in the George W. Bush administration. He will be the fourth national security advisor of the current administration, following Army Generals Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster and Bolton.

Trump has described the hostage negotiator as “fantastic.”