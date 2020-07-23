Trump Targets Liz Cheney for Backing ‘Endless Wars’ after Dust-Up with House Republicans

News

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) delivers remarks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 27, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Trump joined in criticism of House GOP Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R., Wy.) on Thursday after several House Republicans aired various grievances against the congresswoman, including over her support for the war in Afghanistan.

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!”

Representatives including Jim Jordan (R., Ohio), Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.), Chip Roy (R., Texas), and others lashed out at Cheney during a GOP Conference meeting on Tuesday. Some criticized Cheney’s efforts to slow a drawdown of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, while others took her to task for continued support of Dr. Anthony Fauci and willingness to take public positions that differ from the president’s.

A House GOP lawmaker told CNN on condition of anonymity that the meeting was “painful,” saying, “this was not just, ‘getting something off my chest.’ This will have lingering effects.”

However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) expressed support for Cheney following the meeting.

“We’re honored to have her as conference chair, and she does an amazing job,” McCarthy said at a press conference.

Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.), a longtime critic of Cheney’s hawkish views on foreign policy, joined the fray on Wednesday.

“She tries to sabotage everything [Trump] tries to do in foreign policy, so I don’t know whether she’s a good advocate for the President or not,” Paul said. “I’m not a big fan of the perpetual war caucus. And these are the neoconservatives in our party that really try to prevent us from trying to disengage from a war.”

