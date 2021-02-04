Trump Team Responds to Democrats’ Request for Former President’s Impeachment Testimony

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews Md., January 12, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Former President Trump’s legal team has acknowledged receiving House Democrats’ request to testify at the Senate impeachment trial, with one adviser telling Fox News that Trump would “not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding.”

Trump’s trial is set to begin this coming week, after the House voted to impeach the former president for “incitement of insurrection.” Trump stands accused of inciting a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol on January 6, and of refraining from interfering after the mob breached the building and forced lawmakers to evacuate.

House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin (D., Md.) requested Thursday for Trump to testify at the trial, writing that if the former president refused, “we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on​ ​January 6, 2021.”

In response, Trump’s legal team labeled the request a “public relations stunt.”

Trump adviser Jason Miller says he won’t testify in the Senate impeachment trial. In a letter to Raskin, Trump’s lawyers called the invitation a “public relations stunt.” pic.twitter.com/3hBJPQS5h2 — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) February 4, 2021

“Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen,” lawyers Bruce Castor and David Schoen wrote in a brief message.

Additionally, senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News on Thursday that “the President will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding.” However, the former president’s legal team did not explicitly rule out potential testimony from Trump himself.

The team is expected to argue that impeaching and convicting a president already out of office is unconstitutional.

