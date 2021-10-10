Trump Teases 2024 Run during Iowa-Rally Speech

Former President Donald Trump after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, October 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey (Rachel Mummey/Reuters)

Former President Trump held a rally for supporters at the Iowa state fairgrounds on Saturday, teasing a presidential run for 2024.

Trump was joined by Senator Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) and Governor Kim Reynolds (R.), as well as Iowa representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R.) and Ashley Hinson (R.). Grassley noted the “great crowd honoring a great president of the United States” before introducing Trump.

During the roughly two-hour speech, Trump slammed Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package as a “monstrosity;” criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) for making a deal with Democrats to temporarily raise the debt ceiling; and falsely claimed that he won the presidential election in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

“I’m telling you the single biggest issue, as bad as the border is . . . the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump also referred back to Hillary Clinton’s loss to him in 2016.

“Here’s the difference. Hillary [Clinton] conceded. I never conceded. No reason to concede,” Trump said.

The former president urged supporters to go to the polls in the 2022 midterms. Trump used the rally to formally endorse Grassley, who announced he would seek an eighth term in the Senate.

“We must send the radical Left a message they will never forget,” Trump said. At another point in the rally, Trump vowed, “we’re going to take America back.”

The rally occurred about a week after the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 53 percent of Iowa residents view Trump favorably, while 45 percent view him unfavorably. The results marked Trump’s best-ever showing in the Iowa Poll.

