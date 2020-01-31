Trump Tells Iowa Crowd Dems ‘Want to Kill Your Cows’

News

President Trump traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday for a rally in advance of the first Democratic primary, where he told the crowd that Democrats who support the Green New Deal want to kill their cows.

“The Green New Deal, which would crush our farms, destroy our wonderful cows. They want to kill our cows. You know why, right? You know why? Don’t say it. They want to kill our cows. That means you’re next,” Trump said.

An explainer released alongside Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D., N.Y.) Green New Deal resolution famously called for the elimination of “farting cows and airplanes” in order to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

After painting Democrats as radicals on the issue of climate change, Trump pivoted to touting his support for U.S. farmers.

“For 15 years, it was like a rollercoaster going down for the farmer. For soybeans, take a look at it all, it was just a one-way street, everybody was ripping off the American farmer,” Trump asserted. “Now you’re going to see numbers that are going to be great, look at even what’s happening recently, it’s incredible what’s going on, and I love it, because you deserve it.”

Farmers have been hit particularly hard in the course of Trump’s trade war with China. Tariffs imposed by China halted agricultural imports from the U.S., and in 2019 the Trump administration bailed out American farmers with $28 billion in federal funds to make up for losses.

Farm bankruptcies rose 20 percent in 2019 to an eight-year high amid the U.S.–China trade war.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

