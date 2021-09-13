Trump Tells Voters California Governor Recall Will Be ‘Rigged’

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at an event in Delano, Calif., March 31, 2021; Larry Elder at the 2016 FreedomFest in Las Vegas, Nev. (Mandel Ngan/Reuters, Gage Skidmore)

Former President Trump claimed on Monday that the California governor recall election would likely be “rigged.”

“Does anybody really believe that the California Recall Election isn’t rigged?” Trump said in a statement. “Millions and Millions of Mail-In Ballots will make this just another giant Election Scam, no different, but less blatant, than the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that Democrats stole the 2020 election for President Biden by means of widespread voter fraud. Trump allies called for a boycott of the Georgia Senate runoff elections in 2020 to protest alleged voter fraud in the state. Those two races were eventually won by Democrats.

The former president and allies have focused on mail-in voting as potentially susceptible to voter fraud. For California’s recall election, which pits incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom against a number of GOP challengers, the state sent out mail-in ballots to all its 22 million registered voters, in a repeat of its policies for the 2020 election during the coronavirus pandemic.

The leading Republican candidate for governor in the recall, conservative radio host Larry Elder, called for a “fair” election in comments to NBC’s Jacob Soboroff.

NEW: GOP frontrunner Larry Elder would not commit to accepting the results of tomorrow's California recall election when I asked him this morning. pic.twitter.com/374TFyS3Ja — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) September 13, 2021

“Whether or not you win or lose, will you accept the results of the election tomorrow?” Soboroff asked.

“I think we all ought to be looking at election integrity,” Elder said. “Let’s all make sure that the election is a fair election.”

While polls close on Tuesday, around 35 percent of voters have cast ballots as of Sunday, according to Political Data, Inc., which is tracking the recall election. Around 4.1 million Democrats and 1.9 million Republicans have voted by mail.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.