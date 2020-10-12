News

Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus, White House Doctor Says

President Donald Trump gestures on a White House balcony as his supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally, October 10, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus “on consecutive days,” according to White House physician Dr. Sean Conley.

In a memo to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted on Twitter Monday evening, shortly before Trump’s first scheduled campaign rally since receiving a positive diagnosis, Conley said the president is “not infectious to others.”

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley wrote. “It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status.”

He continued: “Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgeneric RNA, and PCR style threshold measurements, as well as an ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.”

“This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the President is not infectious to others,” Conley said.

On Saturday, Conley said in a memo that Trump was no longer contagious, but had not clarified whether or not the president had tested negative for the coronavirus.

