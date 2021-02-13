Trump Thanks Lawyers, Laments ‘Greatest Witch Hunt’ in History after Impeachment Acquittal

Then-President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, N.Y., from the South Lawn at the White House, December 12, 2020. (Cheriss May/Reuters)

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday celebrated his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, thanking the Republican lawmakers who voted “not guilty” and calling the proceedings “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country.”

“I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth,” Trump said after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit him of “incitement of insurrection.”

He added: “My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.”

“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country,” he continued. “No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.”

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” he concluded. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

At the conclusion of Trump’s five-day trial in the Senate, seven GOP senators joined Democrats in voting to convict the former president: Senators Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Last month the House passed a single article of impeachment against Trump for his alleged role in encouraging his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify President Biden’s Electoral College win.

