News

White House

Trump Threatens to Regulate, Close Social-Media Companies amid Tensions with Twitter

By
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs on travel to Phoenix, Ariz., from the South Lawn of the White House, May 5, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump on Wednesday threatened social-media companies with regulation and even closure over past alleged election interference, a day after Twitter fact-checked two of the president’s tweets, a first for the company.

In several tweets on Wednesday morning, the president accused social-media companies of silencing conservatives, as well as interfering in the 2016 election.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” Trump wrote. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

“We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,” Trump continued, drawing a comparison between these actions and allowing mail-in ballots on a large scale, which he said “would be a free for all” and a breeding ground for cheating, forgery, and the theft of ballots.

The president called on social-media companies to “clean up your act” and later mentioned Twitter by name, promising action on the matter without offering details.

“Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!” Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two of the president’s tweets that claimed that the use of mail-in ballots for large numbers of people would be “substantially fraudulent” and result in a “rigged election.” The social media giant noted in its fact-check that Trump’s claim that California plans to mail ballots to anyone living in the state is inaccurate, as only registered voters will receive a ballot. Twitter added that fact-checkers believe there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.

Democrats have pushed for voting by mail to protect voters from having to leave their homes to vote, possibly exposing themselves to the coronavirus. More than a dozen states have either delayed their primary elections or expanded voting by mail as the pandemic continues.

Mail ballots have resulted in several recent instances of fraud, including the coercion of elderly voters in Texas and a ballot-harvesting scheme in North Carolina during the 2018 midterms that caused GOP congressional candidate Mark Harris’s victory to be voided. In California, cases have cropped up in which dozens of ballots were sent to the same person, or a ballot was sent to an undocumented immigrant who had never registered to vote.

“These Tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill.

Comments

Trump’s broadsides against Twitter and warning that social-media companies could face a crackdown are only the latest in his criticisms that the companies harbor “terrible bias” against his supporters.

Last July, before the White House Social Media Summit, Trump promised that we “will not let them get away with it much longer,” referring to the “bias” practiced by certain social-media companies.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

The League of Morons

By
Let’s look back at the two and a half years when the greatest country on earth went crazy. What was that all about? How did it happen? How could so much have happened based on so little? Did we learn anything? It’ll take a keenly observant artist to put it all in perspective. Fortunately two artists have ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The League of Morons

By
Let’s look back at the two and a half years when the greatest country on earth went crazy. What was that all about? How did it happen? How could so much have happened based on so little? Did we learn anything? It’ll take a keenly observant artist to put it all in perspective. Fortunately two artists have ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge

By
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge

By
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Education

Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame

By
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
Education

Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame

By
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
Economy & Business

Is Biden Lying about Taxes?

By
A number of commenters to this post raise the possibility that Biden is lying when he says he won't raise taxes on households making less than $400,000. He might be. Maybe as president he would propose a tax increase on people making more than that, watch congressional Democrats lower the threshold, and then say ... Read More
Economy & Business

Is Biden Lying about Taxes?

By
A number of commenters to this post raise the possibility that Biden is lying when he says he won't raise taxes on households making less than $400,000. He might be. Maybe as president he would propose a tax increase on people making more than that, watch congressional Democrats lower the threshold, and then say ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
NR PLUS Music

How a U2 Anthem Defined Generation X

By
In Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything... (1989), Lloyd Dobler sketches out a stumbling, uncertain-but-nevertheless-determined path for his and my generation: “I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or ... Read More
NR PLUS Music

How a U2 Anthem Defined Generation X

By
In Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything... (1989), Lloyd Dobler sketches out a stumbling, uncertain-but-nevertheless-determined path for his and my generation: “I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or ... Read More
World

The 82-Day Dictatorship

By
One wonders if it will be recorded in the history books that from March 30th to June 20th Hungary lived as the shortest dictatorship in European history, before voluntarily extinguishing itself. An odd act for a dictatorship. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary had used the coronavirus to make himself ... Read More
World

The 82-Day Dictatorship

By
One wonders if it will be recorded in the history books that from March 30th to June 20th Hungary lived as the shortest dictatorship in European history, before voluntarily extinguishing itself. An odd act for a dictatorship. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary had used the coronavirus to make himself ... Read More
Sports

Gregg Jefferies, Still Unfulfilled

By
Joel Sherman of the New York Post had an interesting feature Saturday on Gregg Jefferies, one of the great woulda-coulda-shoulda stories for Mets fans. The main theme of the story is that a number of Mets veterans now regret the extent of the hazing the team’s hard-living veterans imposed on the high-strung, ... Read More
Sports

Gregg Jefferies, Still Unfulfilled

By
Joel Sherman of the New York Post had an interesting feature Saturday on Gregg Jefferies, one of the great woulda-coulda-shoulda stories for Mets fans. The main theme of the story is that a number of Mets veterans now regret the extent of the hazing the team’s hard-living veterans imposed on the high-strung, ... Read More