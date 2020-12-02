News

Politics & Policy

Trump Threatens to Veto $1 Trillion Defense Bill Unless Congress Repeals Section 230

By
President Donald Trump speaks during a presentation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 24, 2020. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

President Trump threatened via Twitter on Tuesday to veto the National Defense Authorization Act unless lawmakers repeals Section 230, a law that shields tech companies from publishing liability.

The defense bill provides for close to $1 trillion in national security spending, and has been passed annually by Congress for the past 59 years.

Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act shields digital publishers from liability for content published by third-party users. The law has come under criticism from Trump and allies who claim Twitter and Facebook have forfeited their right to protection under section 230 by engaging in editorial actions such as censoring posts that cut against liberal political values or would harm Democratic candidates.

That criticism came to a head after both platforms moved to censor or reduce circulation of a New York Post story based on documents allegedly found on the laptop of Hunter Biden, son of incoming president Joe Biden.

“Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it – corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill.”

Democrats will not accede to the move, a senior House staffer told Politico.

“It’s a f***ing joke,” the staffer said. “This is a complex debate that has no business as an eleventh-hour airdrop.”

Representative Paul Mitchell (R., Mich.), who sits on the Armed Services Committee, said he was “disgusted” by Trump’s threat on Wednesday morning.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

World

China’s Pandemic Deception

By
You’ve made it to December in our annus horribilis. On the menu today: sorting through CNN’s fascinating but not completely illuminating bombshell involving leaked documents from the Hubei, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, filling in some details about the early days of the pandemic. More ... Read More
World

China’s Pandemic Deception

By
You’ve made it to December in our annus horribilis. On the menu today: sorting through CNN’s fascinating but not completely illuminating bombshell involving leaked documents from the Hubei, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, filling in some details about the early days of the pandemic. More ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cinderella Man 2

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and, this week, film criticism. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox as God and John Wayne intended, please follow this link. The Mona Lisa of Hillbilly Literature The Ron Howard film Hillbilly Elegy, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cinderella Man 2

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and, this week, film criticism. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox as God and John Wayne intended, please follow this link. The Mona Lisa of Hillbilly Literature The Ron Howard film Hillbilly Elegy, ... Read More
Culture

Our Real Systemic Problem

By
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More
Culture

Our Real Systemic Problem

By
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Corporate-Woke Complex

By
On Sunday, the New York Times reported that several multinational corporations including Apple and Nike are lobbying against legislation that would ban products from China’s Xinjiang province, many of which are made by forced Uyghur labor. Lobbyists are arguing that, although their clients oppose forced labor ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Corporate-Woke Complex

By
On Sunday, the New York Times reported that several multinational corporations including Apple and Nike are lobbying against legislation that would ban products from China’s Xinjiang province, many of which are made by forced Uyghur labor. Lobbyists are arguing that, although their clients oppose forced labor ... Read More