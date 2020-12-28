Trump to Hold Georgia Rally on Eve on Senate Runoff Elections

President Donald Trump speaks about Trump administration plans on infrastructure during an event at the United Parcel Service (UPS) Airport Facility in Atlanta, Ga., July 15, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump on Sunday announced plans to headline a rally in Georgia one day before the U.S. Senate runoff election to support the state’s two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

“On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th, to have a big and wonderful RALLY,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “So important for our country that they win!”

On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

The president held an event in Valdosta, Ga. earlier this month where he said the two races would decide “whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or free country.”

Advertisement

As the two Senate races loom, party control of the Senate hangs in the balance, with the upper chamber currently made up of 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. If Democrats win both runoff elections, raising the total to 50-50, the Democrats will take control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

Republicans have raised more than $200 million in an effort to retain control of the Senate, according to Fox News.

Georgia state law mandates a runoff election if no candidate reaches 50 percent of the vote.

Perdue just missed avoiding a runoff, with 49.75 percent of the vote in the November election. Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff was behind by about 87,000 votes.

Meanwhile, in the other race, Loeffler received almost 26 percent of the vote in a 20-candidate special election to serve the final two years of the term of former Republican Senator Johnny Isakson. Democratic candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock won roughly 33 percent of the vote.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.