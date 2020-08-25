Trump to Nominate Chad Wolf for Department of Homeland Security Secretary

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf at the launch of a new initiative to combat online child sexual exploitation during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2020 (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he would nominate acting Department of Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf to fill the role in a full-time capacity.

“I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!”

Advertisement

Wolf wrote in a statement, “Honored to be nominated by [the President] to lead the men & women of DHS in safeguarding the American people. As the Homeland faces evolving threats from natural disasters, violent opportunists, malign cyber actors & transnational criminal orgs, the mission of DHS is as critical as ever.”

The announcement came two weeks after the Government Accountability Office said Wolf was not appointed to the position legally. The DHS has pushed back on the GAO report.

“We vehemently disagree with what the GAO had put out,” Wolf told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. Wolf added, “I strongly believe that the [DHS] needs a confirmed secretary.”

Advertisement

Wolf has served as acting DHS secretary since November 2019, following the departure of former acting secretary Kevin McAleenan.

The GAO said in its report that McAleenan was not appointed to his position through the proper channels, so that, by extension, Wolf’s confirmation as acting DHS secretary was invalid.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.