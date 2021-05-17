Trump to Resume Campaign-Style Rallies in June: Report

Then-president Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Former President Trump is set to resume his signature rallies next month, according to multiple reports.

While dates and locations have not been announced, Trump’s team is reportedly working to select venues for two appearances in June and a third around the July 4 holiday. The events are likely to resemble the airport rallies that the former president held last year as he campaigned for reelection during the pandemic.

Trump has largely remained out of the public eye since leaving office, emerging only to give a lengthy speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February and to participate in a series of interviews with conservative journalists.

The events would be the president’s first campaign-style rally since he addressed a crowd in Washington., D.C. on January 6 shortly before a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, Trump has indicated that he is “seriously” contemplating a 2024 presidential bid. Earlier this month he told Candace Owens, in an interview for her Daily Wire talk show, that he was “enthused” about the possibility of a 2024 run.

“I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” he said. “As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement. You know, for campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing.”

“Otherwise, I’d give you an answer that I think you’d be very happy with,” he added. “So, we are looking at that very, very seriously, and all I’d say is stay tuned.”

Trump has remained an influential figure in GOP politics and has endorsed a number of Republicans in upcoming races, including former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas.

Plans for the rallies suggest that Trump will stump for some of his preferred candidates.

The 45th president has previously said that he wants to travel to Alaska to campaign against Senator Lisa Murskowski (R., Ala.) after she voted to impeach him for “incitement of an insurrection” over the January 6 Capitol riot.

In the meantime, Trump is spending the summer at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., after moving from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

