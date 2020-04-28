News

White House

Trump to Sign DPA Order to Force Meat Processing Plants to Remain Open Due to Supply Chain Fears

By
President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, listens to a reporter’s question at the coronavirus update briefing at the White House, March 26, 2020. (Tia Dufour/White House)

President Trump plans to sign an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to compel meat processing plants to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg first reported Tuesday.

The order would classify meat processing plants as essential infrastructure, with federal government officials providing protective gear and guidance to workers. Government officials have reportedly estimated that up to 80 percent of the country’s meat supply could be shut down during the pandemic.

The plan could face opposition from workers at the facilities. Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union which represents meat-production workers, said the Trump administration had not developed safety requirements that could have prevented plant shutdowns.

“We only wish that this administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it does about meat, pork and poultry products,” Appelbaum told Bloomberg.

Several large processing facilities have already been forced to close because of coronavirus outbreaks among workers.

Comments

“As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain,” John Tyson, Chairman of the Board of Tyson Foods, wrote in a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on Sunday. “As a result, there will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed.”

In addition to supply-chain disruptions, the agriculture industry also faces upheaval from restaurant and school closures, which decrease demand of the quantity of certain foods.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

More on That Deadly Fish-Tank-Cleaner Cocktail

By
In March, an Arizona woman, now known to be Wanda Lenius, said she and her husband ingested fish-tank cleaner because they had heard President Trump tout one of its compounds (chloroquine phosphate) as a potentially effective way to prevent COVID-19. The husband died, and the wife ended up in the ICU. “We ... Read More
U.S.

More on That Deadly Fish-Tank-Cleaner Cocktail

By
In March, an Arizona woman, now known to be Wanda Lenius, said she and her husband ingested fish-tank cleaner because they had heard President Trump tout one of its compounds (chloroquine phosphate) as a potentially effective way to prevent COVID-19. The husband died, and the wife ended up in the ICU. “We ... Read More