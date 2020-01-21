Trump Touts America’s ‘Blue Collar Boom’ to World Leaders in Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump touted his economic record in front of world leaders at the 50th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, saying his administration had created a “blue collar boom” with its agenda.

“When I spoke at this forum two years ago, I told you that we had launched the great American comeback. Today, I’m proud to declare that the U.S. is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before,” Trump said.

The president went on to say the “stunning turnaround” was made possible by adopting a whole new approach centered entirely on the well-being of the American workers. He highlighted the passing of the USMCA and a phase-one trade deal with China, and criticized “socialism” and “foolish fortune tellers [who] want to see us do badly.”

“Every decision we make on taxes, trade, regulation, energy, immigration, education and more is focused on improving the lives of everyday Americans,” Trump stated. “Only when governments put their own citizens first will people be fully invested in their national futures.”

Despite impeachment, the president has consistently touted economic success with steady job growth and record-low unemployment. Following the China trade deal, a monthly poll of farmers showed that Trump hit his highest recorded level of support.

The December jobs report showed a total of 2.11 million jobs were created in 2019, down from the previous year’s 2.68 million jobs added. But U.S. manufacturing has slowed to its lowest level in over a decade, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index.

When the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 29,000 points on January 10, Trump tweeted “The best is yet to come!”