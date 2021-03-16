Trump Touts WaPo Correction, Again Claims Georgia Victory Was Stolen

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., February 28, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)

Former President Trump on Monday touted a major correction to a Washington Post story that wrongly claimed he had asked the top Georgia elections investigator to “find the fraud” in the state’s voting tally.

The Post initially claimed that on December 23, 2020, Trump asked the Georgia investigator in a phone call to “find the fraud” and said that the investigator would be “a national hero,” citing an anonymous source who allegedly had knowledge of the call. However, The Wall Street Journal published a recording of the call last week, revealing that Trump did not make the statements initially published by the Post.

Instead, Trump told investigator Frances Watson that she would be “praised” when the “right answer comes out.”

“While I appreciate the Washington Post’s correction…the original story was a Hoax, right from the very beginning,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump again claimed that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election in Georgia through widespread fraud.

“We are seeking to find and reveal the large-scale election fraud that which took place in Georgia,” Trump said. “Many residents agree, and their anger caused them not to turn out and vote for two Republican Senators in the January election.”

The former president and his allies have been unable to prove that Joe Biden’s roughly 12,000-vote margin was the product of fraud. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats, defeated Republican incumbents in runoff elections in January after Trump allies Lin Wood and Sidney Powell urged the president’s supporters not to turn out for the Republican candidates to protest the stolen presidential election.

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., have opened an investigation into a separate phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that occurred on January 2.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump told Raffensperger on that call.

