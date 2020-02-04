News

Elections

Trump Vows to Defend Iowa Caucus Structure, Blames Democrats for Delayed Results

By
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, January 30, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump on Tuesday dismissed calls to retire Iowa’s caucus structure after the process was plagued by delays and “inconsistencies” Monday night, throwing the Democratic primary race into chaos.

The Iowa state party failed to report the results of the caucus Monday evening and still had not reported the figures as of Tuesday afternoon, citing problems with reporting from individual precincts as well as glitches with the new smartphone app used to report results.

“It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump in another tweet called the previous night’s caucus an “unmitigated disaster” and compared it to the rocky debut of the Affordable Care website.

“Nothing works, just like they ran the Country,” the president wrote. “Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump.'”

Results were still not in by late Tuesday morning, although the party said it would release them sometime during the day. Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg nevertheless declared victory.

“This is simply a reporting issue. The app did not go down, and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” the Iowa state party said in a statement. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

Comments

The Sanders campaign released its own partial caucus results, saying that with close to 40 percent of precincts reporting, the Vermont independent received 29.7 percent of the vote. Buttigieg trailed him in second place at 24.6 percent, the Sanders campaign reported.

The caucus disaster earned harsh criticism from 2020 Democrats: former vice president Joe Biden’s team demanded from Iowa Democrats “full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released.”

Comments

