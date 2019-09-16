Trump Warns Adversaries U.S. Is ‘Locked and Loaded’ after Attacks on Saudi Oil Supply

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, N.J., August 15, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump warned Sunday that the U.S. is “locked and loaded,” ready to respond to the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil fields that crippled the country’s oil production, but said Washington is still working to positively identify the culprit.

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

On Saturday, several coordinated strikes on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities slashed the country’s oil production, which accounts for 5 percent of the world’s daily supply, in half.

Iran has denied responsibility for the attacks while Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed to be behind them., but the U.S. has indicated it suspects Iran. On Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explicitly blamed Iran, and in a follow-up to his Sunday tweet on Monday, Trump came close to doing the same.

Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2019

Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying knowingly that it was in their “airspace” when, in fact, it was nowhere close. They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie. Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We’ll see? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019