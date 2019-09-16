News

Trump Warns Adversaries U.S. Is ‘Locked and Loaded’ after Attacks on Saudi Oil Supply

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, N.J., August 15, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump warned Sunday that the U.S. is “locked and loaded,” ready to respond to the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil fields that crippled the country’s oil production, but said Washington is still working to positively identify the culprit.

On Saturday, several coordinated strikes on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities slashed the country’s oil production, which accounts for 5 percent of the world’s daily supply, in half.

Iran has denied responsibility for the attacks while Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed to be behind them., but the U.S. has indicated it suspects Iran. On Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explicitly blamed Iran, and in a follow-up to his Sunday tweet on Monday, Trump came close to doing the same.

