News

Elections

Trump Wins Battleground State of North Carolina

By
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, N.C., November 2, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump has won the battleground state of North Carolina with its 15 electoral votes.

The Associated Press called the state for Trump Friday afternoon, 10 days after Election Day.

The call comes several days after former vice president Joe Biden was projected over last weekend to be the winner of the presidential election. His win in Pennsylvania put him over the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency.

The only state the AP has yet to call is Georgia, where Biden leads by about 14,000 votes.

Comments

