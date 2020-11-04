Trump Wins Ohio’s 18 Electoral Votes

President Donald Trump raises a fist to the crowd following his remarks at a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Trump has won the state of Ohio with its 18 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, an essential win for the president’s road to victory and a second term.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden won Minnesota with its 10 electoral votes, preserving Democrats’ hold on the North Star State after Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016.

The Associated Press called Minnesota for Biden at 12:13 a.m. and Ohio for Trump at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday.

No Republican presidential candidate has ever lost Ohio and gone on to win the presidency. Trump won the Buckeye State in 2016 by 8 percentage points over Clinton.

Biden outperformed Clinton in Ohio on Tuesday night but ultimately fell short of winning the state.

Both candidates have already won several states that were expected to go their way as well as several other battleground states. Trump won the swing state of Iowa, while Biden won New Hampshire.

The candidates are still waiting on the results of tight races in battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, a state that could decide the election. Trump won all three states in 2016.

Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia were also still too close to call.

