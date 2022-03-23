Trump Withdraws Mo Brooks Endorsement over Alabama Congressman’s Refusal to Harp on 2020 Election

Rep. Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) makes an announcement in Huntsville, Ala., March 22, 2021. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

Former president Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) in the 2022 Alabama Senate race on Wednesday, stating that the House Freedom Caucus member “went ‘woke'” by shying away from Trump’s complaints about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Brooks has seen a massive early lead, bolstered by Trump’s endorsement, wither away over the last several months. In a statement, Trump blamed Brooks’s collapse on the candidate’s urging a rally crowd in August to “put that behind you,” in a reference to the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has continued to maintain was stolen from him.

“When I heard his statement, I said, ‘Mo, you just blew the election, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” recalled Trump.

Trump does what was expected and dumps Brooks, and now has a new meaning for “woke,” which is disagreeing that 2020 should be relived forever pic.twitter.com/wgmo6X51G0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 23, 2022

“Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for Senate,” added the former president. Brooks spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 that preceded a riot at the Capitol Building, telling the gathered crowd that “today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

At the August rally in which Brooks told rallygoers to “look forward,” Brooks doubled down on insisting that Trump had rightfully won a second term, preempting his pleas to move on by acknowledging that “there are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last October, Brooks said he’d be “proud” if members of his staff had helped to organize the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Recent poll results indicate that Brooks is set to finish in a distant third-place in the Republican primary, behind both veteran Mike Durant and Katie Britt, a former chief of staff to Richard Shelby, the retiring senator that Brooks, Durant, and Britt are competing to succeed.

“I will be making a new Endorsement in the near future!” promised Trump.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.