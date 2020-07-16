News

Politics & Policy

Trump’s Former Pennsylvania Campaign Chair Lobbies for TikTok

By
(Illustration: Florence Lo/Reuters)

President Trump’s former Pennsylvania campaign chairman has been lobbying for TikTok in the U.S. since January of this year.

David Urban, who is now president of the American Continental Group, has been described by Trump as “one of my good friends.” A former artillery officer in the U.S. army, Urban helped oversee an upset victory for the president in Pennsylvania, which had been projected as a win for Hillary Clinton. Urban appears regularly on CNN to give political commentary.

The TikTok app allows users to film and share short videos of themselves dancing and/or singing, and is very popular among teenagers and young adults. The app’s parent company ByteDance, however, is based in Beijing, and has produced a similar app called Doyun for Chinese consumption that spreads propaganda about China’s treatment of Uighurs. Documents leaked earlier this year showed that TikTok itself censored anti-China content as well as mentions of Tibet, Uighurs, or other politically sensitive topics, according to documents leaked from the company last year.

ByteDance is the company that directly hired American Continental Group. ACG has lobbied both houses of Congress as well as the Trump administration on ByteDance’s behalf. Urban and ACG did not immediately respond to National Review‘s request for comment.

ByteDance and TikTok have hired lobbyists in recent months on both ends of the political spectrum, as U.S. scrutiny of China-based businesses has grown amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. was considering banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps over concerns that China could gather data from those apps.

Comments

TikTok was caught gathering data on millions of users in the U.S. by Apple earlier this year. While the app appears to collect similar amounts of user data as the U.S.-based Facebook, it is unclear what happens to the data afterwards.

“The problem here is not the quantity of data that’s being collected, but rather who else can access it,” Oded Vanunu, head of products vulnerability research at cybersecurity firm Check Point, told Bloomberg on Tuesday. “And those problems exist on the end of data transmission that no one but TikTok can see.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Sports

The Coming College-Sports Apocalypse

By
Last week, Stanford announced that the coming season — if there is a season — will be the last for eleven of the school’s sports teams: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and ... Read More
Sports

The Coming College-Sports Apocalypse

By
Last week, Stanford announced that the coming season — if there is a season — will be the last for eleven of the school’s sports teams: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No One Is Consistent on Goya

By
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No One Is Consistent on Goya

By
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Is Way Down in the Polls

By
On the menu today: President Trump demotes his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, which should dispel the persistent belief that all of the polls are wildly wrong and that Trump’s reelection effort is going fine; something really odd is going on with the Washington football team besides the name change; and the ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Is Way Down in the Polls

By
On the menu today: President Trump demotes his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, which should dispel the persistent belief that all of the polls are wildly wrong and that Trump’s reelection effort is going fine; something really odd is going on with the Washington football team besides the name change; and the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A CHAZ of Our Own

By
The Supreme Court has put a strange mark on the church, one that could gradually shift its place in our culture. There have been numerous attempts to understand just what it is that the ruling philosopher-kings on the Supreme Court intend for the country. Nettlesome political problems that should be dealt with ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A CHAZ of Our Own

By
The Supreme Court has put a strange mark on the church, one that could gradually shift its place in our culture. There have been numerous attempts to understand just what it is that the ruling philosopher-kings on the Supreme Court intend for the country. Nettlesome political problems that should be dealt with ... Read More