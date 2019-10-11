News

World

Turkey Mistakenly Shells U.S. Special Forces in Syria: Report

By
Turkish military vehicles in the border town of Ceylanpinar, Turkey, October 11, 2019. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)

U.S. special forces based in Syria have been caught in Turkish artillery fire, according to Newsweek. It remains unclear whether there were any other casualties.

The contingent of U.S. troops was operating in the Kurdish-dominated city of Kobani in northeastern Syria when they were hit by shelling from Turkey’s military, which is currently invading the region.

A senior Pentagon official confirmed the incident, saying Turkish forces should have precise knowledge of American positions.

Earlier on Friday Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that a small number of special forces had been moved back from the Syrian border with Turkey in advance of the Turkish incursion into Kurdish territory. President Trump was met with bipartisan criticism when he announced the move on Monday as prominent lawmakers and pundits interpreted the development as an indication that the U.S. had signed off on the invasion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated the goal of the operation is to secure an area inside Syria to resettle 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey, as well as to fight Kurdish groups Turkey deems terrorist organizations.

The U.S. partnered with several of those groups to combat ISIS. There are roughly 12,000 ISIS prisoners currently held in Kurdish detention facilities, although it is unclear what will happen to them as a result of the invasion.

Meanwhile, the commander of the heavily-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, General Mazlum Kobani Abdi, confirmed in an interview that Turkish shelling hit a prison with ISIS fighters in Syria, and five ISIS fighters managed to escape.

The United Nations estimated that over 100,000 people fled the region in anticipation of Turkey’s invasion.

Comments

Update: 8.15 p.m. A senior military official confirmed to the New York Times that an explosion did occur in the vicinity of U.S. forces in Northern Syria but there were no casualties. “Saying U.S. service members were attacked” would be “not accurate,” according to the official.

 

Comments

Most Popular

Economy & Business

Woke Capital Has Exposed Itself

By
For more than four years — from the opening moments of the rise of so-called woke capital — conservatives have been yelling about the blatant, obvious hypocrisy of the entire activist corporate enterprise. The same companies that imposed or threatened economic sanctions against such states as Indiana, North ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Is Ben Sasse Thinking?

By
Ben Sasse is very apologetic and carrying three cold cans of Bud Light when he enters the Senate office room where I’ve been waiting to interview him. “I’m embarrassed,” Sasse says as he hands a can to me and one to his communications director, James Wegmann. “My dad would beat my ass. I’m 67 minutes ... Read More
Film & TV

Make Satan Great Again

By
Joker is a fine little movie if an ultimately unsatisfying one. It is an experiment of a sort, making a comic-book origin-story film in the style of the self-consciously heavy neo-noir American films of the 1970s — the Expanded Scorsese Cinematic Universe, basically. But Murray Franklin, the Carsonesque ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Michael Mann Succeed

By
I  enjoyed the running joke of Jarndyce v. Jarndyce in the great Dickens novel Bleak House, back when I first read it. Little did I know that one day I and the magazine that I love would effectively be caught up in a version of that interminable case, courtesy of a litigious climate scientist with zero regard ... Read More