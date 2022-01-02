Twitter Bans Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Personal Account over Covid Remarks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) holds a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Twitter permanently closed Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R., Ga.) personal account on Sunday over repeated violations of the company’s Covid misinformation policy, a company spokesperson told CNN.

The congresswoman’s official account, @RepMTG, remains functional. It wasn’t immediately clear what comments on the personal account prompted the suspension.

“We permanently suspended [Greene’s personal account] for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

A Twitter spokesperson: "We permanently suspended… @mtgreenee… for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy." — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 2, 2022

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth,” Greene said in a statement following the ban. “I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

Twitter said Greene received a fifth “strike” with its latest action. The company has a five-strike system for violations of its coronavirus misinformation policy.

Greene was temporarily suspended from her personal account multiple times over the summer over comments on Covid-19 and coronavirus vaccines that violated Twitter’s misinformation policy.

The Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines,” Greene wrote in a tweet that prompted a suspension in August. “These vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.”

Twitter also suspended Greene over a July tweet in which she alleged that with “6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone.”

Greene responded to the July suspension by saying “these Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved.”

